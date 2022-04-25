ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has hired four experienced firefighters that it hopes to assign to a fire station by Memorial Day.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the four hires Monday, which brings the department to 109 employees, who are all considered firefighters.
AFD is budgeted for 110 firefighters. Last year, it hired 11 new firefighters.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the four new firefighters will go through a mini-academy to become familiar with the department’s policies and procedures.
“It’s always an exciting time when new people join the department,” Cravens said. “These recruits have the character to provide the vital service while maintaining the core values of integrity and compassion for our residents.”
Tyler Hubble, 25, is a graduate of Knightstown High School and has been a volunteer with the Pendleton Ambulance and Fire Department since 2015.
David Gillespie, 27, graduated from South Fort Myers High School in Florida and enlisted in the Army in 2013, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division and did a combat tour in Afghanistan. He is a member of the Indiana National Guard.
Gillespie has been a volunteer for three years with Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department.
Michael McIntyre, 29, graduated from Anderson High School, then Ivy Tech Community College with an associate degree in applied science in public safety.
He has been a volunteer with Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department for more than 10 years.
Spencer Dulaney, 24, graduated from the Indiana Connections Academy and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and is a former Lapel police officer.
Dulaney currently is a member of the Alexandria Fire Department.