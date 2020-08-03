ANDERSON — Four new members of the Anderson Fire Department with a combined 39 years of experience were sworn in last week.
That brings the department’s manpower to 107, Fire Chief Dave Cravens said Monday. The department has a budget for 110 members.
Joshua Rench, Andrew Scire, Joseph Cooper and Trent Thomas were sworn in during the Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting last week. They'll be assigned to a station next week, Cravens said.
All of the firefighters have multiple certifications including Firefighter I and II, EMT, paramedic and hazmat operations, according to Cravens.
“We are fortunate to have gained the experience and credentials that new hires will bring to our Anderson Fire Department,” Mayor Tom Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “I believe we have the finest department in the State of Indiana. Our firefighters and paramedics are well trained, professional and dedicated to their jobs and public safety.”
Rench grew up in Muncie and joined the Army where he achieved the rank of sergeant. He was stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. After he concluded his tour of service, Rench joined the Killeen Fire Department until he and his wife relocated back to the Madison County area. Rench has 11 years of experience and is certified as a Firefighter I & II, EMT and hazmat operations.
Scire was a member of the Alexandria Fire Department and is a 2006 graduate of Indiana Christian Academy. He has 11 years of fire service and is certified in Firefighter I & II, EMT and hazmat operations.
Cooper previously served as a firefighter in Middletown where he had 11 years of experience. He is certified as a Firefighter I & II, EMT, paramedic with nine years of experience, and hazmat operations.
He most recently was the director of the Henry County Emergency Management Service and is a professional photographer.
Thomas was previously employed by the Union Township Fire Department since 2003. He is a 2003 graduate of Highland High School.
He has 12 years of fire service and is certified as a Firefighter I & II, technical rescue awareness and hazmat operations. He has also been employed by Community Hospital Anderson as an EMT for the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.