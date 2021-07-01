ANDERSON — The city's new engineer, Matthew J. House, is finishing up his first week of work.
“I’ve been meeting with designers and past engineers, reading through old plans and visiting construction sites," he said. “I’m getting up to speed on all the recent public works projects and developments that have been going on in town the last few years."
The position has been vacant since March, when Chuck Leser retired.
“It was a priority for me to hire someone with a proven track record of experience and successful project management and completion,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “Matt House brings that and so much more to the position of city engineer. (He'll) hit the ground running and keep our infrastructure and quality of life projects moving forward.”
House, whose salary is $95,000, has over a decade of experience managing large civil infrastructure projects. He most recently served as the city engineer for Shelbyville, where he planned and directed capital improvements including storm, sanitary and road projects.
House also was part of Shelbyville’s economic development team and the Shelby County Development Corp., where he helped to attract large commercial development projects such as Poet Biofuels and Greenleaf Foods.
He served as project manager for Shelbyville's $20 million downtown redevelopment and streetscape project, the $2.4 million Blue River Trail, $4.6 million Tom Hession Industrial Drive project and the 1.5 mile Knauf Greenway.
House will oversee several projects underway in Anderson, including the Mays Park renovation and construction; Cross Street reconstruction and repaving funded by both the city and the Community Crossings Grant; the summer paving program by the Street Department and selected vendors; and other infrastructure projects.
“My first week here," he said, "has been very positive.”
