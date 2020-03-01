ANDERSON – This past week the city hired the newest member of the Anderson Fire Department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Friday finalized the hiring of Benjamin Smiley as a firefighter. Smiley, 33, had been a four-year member of the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Chief Dave Cravens said Smiley has completed his firefighter 1 and firefighter 2 training, Hazmat operations, technical rescue awareness and fire officer strategy and training.
The hiring of Smiley brings the Anderson Fire Department to a manpower level of 104. The department is budgeted for 110 members.
In other news from the safety board:
• The board approved a request from Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur to declare a 2001 Jeep Cherokee as surplus. He said the vehicle is being donated to the Alexandria Police Department.
“Because of the age and condition we couldn’t continue to use the vehicle,” Sandefur said. “But it has value for the use by the Alexandria department.”
Sandefur requested that two 2002 Ford Taurus cars be removed from the public auction list. He said the cars were declared surplus last August.
“Instead of putting the vehicles in the auction we are making them available for use by another department of the city,” Sandefur explained.
• The board approved a revision in the Anderson Police Department’s general organizational structure.
Chief Jake Brown explained that amendments and changes to the organizational structure policies for the department were needed.
The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has approved the changes, according to Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.