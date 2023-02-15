ANDERSON — Little is known of the early history of Anderson’s Black community, according to local historian Bonnie White-Collier.
White-Collier recounted some of the people and events of the area’s Black community during an address Tuesday to the Anderson Rotary Club.
White-Collier, 75, was the oldest of nine children grow up on the city’s southside on property purchased by a grandfather in the 1920s.
“There is not a lot of history about the first African Americans that came to Anderson,” she said. “In the 1920s, there was a large migration to Anderson.”
White-Collier said information about Black families is kept in the family Bible.
She said over the years, several people have been involved in advancing the Black community in Anderson and Madison County.
In 1926, local businessman James W. Geater and a group of civic leaders went to city officials about the need for a youth center to keep Black children from getting into trouble.
She said the Westside Community Center was open when the Great Depression of the 1930s hit and provided a place for young people to go.
White-Collier said eventually the city built and named the Geater Center on Chase Street after the businessman who led the effort in the 1920s.
She opened her address by talking about World War II and a Black group of woman who served with the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion.
“They were sent to England in 1945,” White-Collier said. “The U.S. government let all the mail for the troops pile up in warehouses.
“They were given six months to sort, organize and deliver the mail,” she said. “They did it — in three months. It was called the overwhelming task.”
White-Collier said no matter where people are, we can overcome overwhelming tasks.
She said people working together made the Madison County Historical Society what is it today. White-Collier volunteered there for a decade and started the process of recording the history of the county’s Black community.
“History connects us in some way,” she said. “United, we can get along and love each other.”
She noted in the past that the Rev. Jesse Jackson, presidential candidate Barack Obama and U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm of New York all visited Anderson.
White-Collier said that the Historical Society archives members of the Black community who were involved in sports, politics and acting.
The Rev. Edward Foggs related some experiences his family had in Anderson while looking for housing and his wife’s desire to be the first Black teacher in the Anderson school system.
“We should remember how far we’ve come,” he said, “but we have to look to where we’re going in the future.”