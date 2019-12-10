ANDERSON — Police believe a home hit by gunfire Tuesday morning was targeted.
Anderson police investigated a shooting reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 31st Street, according to a press release by the Anderson Police Department.
No one was injured by gunfire, but officers located a number of bullet holes along the side of a home.
A person of interest has been identified and authorities say it appears the home was “targeted,” according to the press release. No additional information was provided by the police department.
Anyone with information regarding the home hit by gunfire can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.