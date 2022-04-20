ANDERSON — In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Hair housing Act into effect. It prohibited discrimination regarding selling, renting or financing of housing on the basis of race, religion, nationality and sex.
Every year since, April has been recognized as Fair Housing Month, a time where communities can reflect on local fair housing policies and enforcement efforts, plus bring awareness to fair housing in general.
In Anderson, there is not enough enforcement of fair housing, according to Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority.
“Landlords are raising rents through the roof,” she said. “I am heartbroken to see how some people are living in certain conditions, and there’s landlords just collecting a check each month without fixing water problems, fixing heat problems, making the upgrades necessary to the property.”
She cited Bingham Square, which is on the west side of town, as one property that causes issues for those with low income. Within the past few months, Bingham Square has had complaints due to unfit living conditions.
“When people have a decent home to live in … it makes for a better quality of life,” Townsend said.
Historically, the west side of town has been home to many Black people. This portion of town has very limited access to health care, groceries and clothing, among other things.
“When you don’t reinvest, when you don’t hold people accountable, when you don’t sow back into these hard-hit areas, then you create this,” Townsend said.
Both Townsend and Mary Randol, assistant director of AHA, feel that there needs to be more education about fair, decent housing. The housing authority is going to start hosting landlord briefings twice a year, according to Randol.
Townsend explained that if the west side were more appealing and didn’t have as many crumbling houses or empty storefronts, the area would be more attractive to new businesses.
“We believe that housing is tied to economic development,” Townsend said. “(Business owners) want to bring their businesses to places that are thriving.”
Townsend wishes that landlords couldn't discriminate due to income under the Fair Housing Art.
“I see that people are held back more because of being poor than color of your skin anymore,” she said. “They’re being treated, especially through housing, like they don’t deserve any better.”
Randol explained that some of the housing authority’s clients might have degrees but don’t have a lot of money.
“If they go into an interview in blue jeans and a T-shirt because that income isn’t there to provide for their clothing, and somebody else goes in dressed to the T, nine times out of 10, that person dressed for the position gets picked.”