ANDERSON — For the first time in its history, Anderson Housing Inc. is hiring an employee.
Anderson Housing Inc. is the nonprofit arm of Anderson Housing Authority, and the board Wednesday voted to hire an employee.
The person will work part time for each agency as director of project development.
Kim Townsend, executive director of Anderson Housing Authority, said the position will oversee projects including the renovation of Lincolnshire Apartments and other planned projects for both agencies.
She said the salary has not been finalized.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of Anderson Housing Inc., said roof repairs on Lincolnshire Apartments have been completed.
He said that roof repairs revealed some damage along the building's east wall, which has been repaired.
Sulc said remodeling work on the building's interior will start as soon as possible.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The estimated cost of the project is $4.1 million, with Anderson Redevelopment Commission providing $770,000 and the city pledging $575,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. The rest of the financing is through a mortgage.
Townsend said she was in the process of submitting the application for the ARP funds.
In other business: The board voted to provide $600 total for three years to sponsor a car in the annual Soap Box Derby competition. This year, it's set for June 3 at Derby Downs in Anderson.