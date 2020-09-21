ANDERSON — As a lineman playing football eight years ago as a sophomore at Anderson High School, James Ranahan routinely came home with bruises and thought little of them.
But a trip to a water park left him even more bruised than usual. That’s when Ranahan and his family knew there was something wrong and on July 29, 2014, received a leukemia diagnosis.
“My uncle said, ‘He looks like he was in a car wreck, and that was something odd for someone to say,’” he said.
In January, Ranahan, now 22, got the best news of his life: He is cancer-free.
The Anderson resident’s journey to that point, however, was filled with the usual drama, fear and anticipation, all of which he shares in his newly released memoir, “#JamesStrong: The Autobiography of James Ranahan.”
“Everyone’s cancer story is different, so hopefully, this gives someone an idea,” he said. “I really want to help out other kids who are going through the same sort of things.”
A native of New Hampshire who moved to Anderson at age 8, Ranahan said he and his family knew the situation was dire when they arrived at what was then St. John’s Hospital and his finger wouldn’t stop bleeding following a blood draw, and the family was still in the waiting room two hours after it had closed for the day.
“We got really, really nervous,” he said.
Eventually, the doctor came in, shared that her husband had survived leukemia and suggested the Community North and Riley hospitals in Indianapolis would be good places to seek treatment. Ranahan was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of the disease.
“The doctor said if you have to have leukemia, this is the kind to have,” he said.
The family was stunned.
“I was 100 percent leukemia, so all my bone marrow cells were leukemia cells,” Ranahan said,
After going home to pack a bag, he didn’t see his home for two month after first seeking treatment at IU Hospital North then being taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children after nearly dying from medication he was given. Ranahan spent three weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit as doctors tried to stabilize the shock to several of his systems and went back 40 years to find a chemotherapy that would.
Over the course of his treatment, buildup on Ranahan’s heart resulted in the draining of 1.3 liters of fluid from his chest and three surgeries in one week on his gall bladder.
“I couldn’t even sleep,” he said. “I was bedridden. I couldn’t even sit up in the bed.”
Even after going home, Ranahan returned to Riley daily for treatment.
“It turned out it was rotten, so they had to cut me open,” he said. “I’m OK now, but at first it was really sore.”
His senior year, Ranahan did an aggressive three-month round of chemotherapy, attending classes half the day and going to treatment the other half.
These days, he works full time at the Love’s Travel Stop at Exit 214 on Interstate 69 and is planning on getting married.
“It’s all looking pretty good right now,” he said.
Dr. Sandeep Batra, Ranahan’s pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Riley, said APML is relatively rare in children and young adults but is very curable.
“It just comes up by itself. There is no specific reason for it. There’s not much you can do to prevent it from happening,” he said.
The cancerous blood can lead to a number of systemic problems, including complications involving abdominal and kidney complications, Batra said.
“The issue is that when the kids come in or the young teenagers. The leukemia causes them to be extremely sick. They come in with lots of complications,” he said. “Generally speaking, the kids you lose to leukemia, that happens in the first month. The leukemia is toxic to many of your body systems.”
Because of his state when he arrived for treatment, Ranahan was at greater risk of relapse and had to be treated aggressively, Batra said.
“He didn’t need a transplant,” he said. “He was in remission. Luckily the treatment worked very nicely for him. I think he got very effective treatment, and luckily, he kind of negotiated the first couple of months. He is a true survivor because he definitely had a very high chance of dying in the first couple of months.”
However, Ranahan may not be entirely out of the woods, Batra admitted. His heart and kidney complications may require continued monitoring and treatment, he said.
However, no further treatment appears to be needed for the leukemia, Batra said.
“Many years ago, we used to do maintenance for this type of leukemia, but the current picture is that you don’t need it,” he said. “Most of the relapses happen early so I think the chances of this leukemia coming back are pretty slim.”
Ranahan’s mother, Luda Ranahan, tearfully shared how her son gave up quite a bit, including attending prom and football, to battle his leukemia.
“When all this happened he was still a teenager trying to figure out where he’s going to be. He was robbed of that childhood,” she said, tearfully. “He lost that part of his life, but this book helps with that.”
Luda Ranahan said she never thought of her son as a writer, especially since he wasn’t academically inclined.
But he was driven to write “#JamesStrong” out of a desire to help others, she said. Every day, she said, Ranahan went to work, worked out to strengthen his heart and sat down to write.
“His mind was set on writing this book,” she said. “This power in you beat cancer, and you’re motivated to tell other people the same. I know he is really looking forward to reaching people who went through the same thing.”
