ANDERSON — While the Anderson Public Library is closed to the public due to the stay-at-home orders, it is providing online services to local residents.
With a library card, caregivers and kids have access to 10 digital resource platforms accessible from a computer, tablet or smartphone.
These resources provide e-books and audiobooks, as well as supplemental learning objectives for school-age children.
With schools presenting online instruction, these resources are more significant than ever.
TumbleBook Library provides ebooks, audiobooks, and read-along stories for children in grades K through 6.
TumbleMath provides a variety of math topics and a quiz portal for students to test their knowledge.
TRUEflix and ScienceFlix are created by Scholastic and pair video and e-book content to support literacy skills and help students build knowledge.
The library’s digital resources are accessible 24/7 on the library’s website: andersonlibrary.net/digital-school-ecard-quick-access.
Customers who don’t have a library card can apply online at andersonlibrary.net/library-card-application. Temporary cards are available to customers who reside in Anderson City, Anderson, Stony Creek, Union, Jackson or Richland townships of Madison County.
The library can be contacted via Facebook, by email at reference@andersonlibrary.net or by telephone at 765- 641-2456.
