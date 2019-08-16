ANDERSON — An Anderson man was taken into custody by the state police after he was spotted weaving on Interstate 69 on Friday.
Keith Obrien, 30, of Anderson was arrested for suspicion of Level 6 felony operating while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 18 and Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .15% or higher.
Indiana State Trooper Blake Stephenson was southbound on I-69 around 1:15 a.m. Friday when he noticed a van weaving from lane to lane and off the right side of the road around the 214 mile marker, according to a press release from the state police.
Stephenson conducted a traffic stop on Obrien at the 211 mile marker where he suspected Obrien was driving while intoxicated. An unlicensed woman was also in the van along with two infants in their car seats.
Further investigation revealed the man was operating the van with a BAC twice the legal limit of .08%.
Obrien was arrested and the woman and two infants were given rides from the scene, according to the press release.
State police and other law enforcement agencies are conducting random saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the state in conjunction with the federally funded project "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," to make roads safer.
Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 and reporting the vehicle description, location and direction of travel.
Authorities say drivers should never follow vehicles if they believe someone is driving while impaired.
