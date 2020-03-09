ANDERSON — A man wanted by police after they say he physically attacked his girlfriend and ran over her with a vehicle has been arrested.
Willie Johnson IV, 31, is charged with Level 5 felony criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and Class B misdemeanor criminal recklessness.
A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest on March 3.
Anderson police were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of West Second Street for a woman who was thrown from a vehicle and then ran over on Jan. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Jacob Clegg of the Anderson Police Department.
The victim had multiple scrapes and bruising on her face and arms, was complaining of severe pain to her right ankle and told police she was “thrown from the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
She told police Johnson was angry with her about another incident and forced her and her children — aged 2 and 3 — into a 2019 Jeep Latitude Plus. The woman told police she was afraid of the way Johnson was acting so she got into the backseat with her children.
Johnson then began shouting and hitting the woman in the back seat, according to the affidavit. The woman attempted to call 911 without alerting Johnson, she said, but he discovered what she was doing and told her, “the police can’t help you.”
She told police Johnson grabbed her around the throat, pulled her into the front seat and near the floorboard as he continued to choke and hit her, according to the affidavit. The woman said the vehicle came to a stop during their struggle and she attempted to push the gas pedal with her hand to make Johnson stop.
As the vehicle began to move, the woman said the driver’s side door came open and she was thrown from the vehicle, according to the affidavit. She told police she did not remember being run over by the vehicle because she hit her head while falling.
“She stated she remembers seeing Willie drive away, with her children still in the vehicle,” Clegg states.
The woman was taken to Community Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police were unable to locate Johnson on Jan. 19, and a warrant was requested on Feb. 28.
No information was available from authorities regarding when the woman’s children were returned to safety.
