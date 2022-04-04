ANDERSON — An Anderson man who faces eviction from what he describes as his dream home has filed for appeal after a local judge ruled last month he was in violation of a rental agreement without ruling on a homeownership agreement signed in the same transaction.
Gerald Williams filed his appeal March 10 with the Indiana Court of Appeals after Madison County Circuit Court 5 Judge Scott Norrick allowed the issue of rent to take precedence over homeownership. According to Williams, there would have been no rental agreement without the homeownership agreement.
Because of the appeal, no movement has been made toward eviction from the property, 1726 Drexel Ave., allowing Williams and his family more time to find another place to live in a tight housing market.
“The fight’s not over. I’m not going to stop until there is no more fight to fight,” he said. “Most people just try to find a place to go and make it go away. If this had been a rental, I probably would have done the same thing and just got out of it. But since this is supposed to be my dream home, and I found it as my dream home, I am going to fight.”
Norrick said judicial rules prevent him from commenting on pending litigation.
Williams said he also plans to file a complaint against Landis Properties LLC with the Indiana attorney general’s office.
“To me, there was a lot of shady underhandedness.”
Williams’ troubles with Landis started last May when the company filed for possession of the property in small claims court.
Williams entered into a rent-to-own agreement in which Landis purchased the home with the intent of reselling it to Williams after two years during which he would rent the property, put aside money in escrow for a downpayment and closing costs, and improve his credit so he could get a mortgage.
“I felt like no one was really paying attention to the simple fact that Landis is not a landlord type of situation,” he said. “Even when I started dealing with them, their whole basis and mindset was, ‘You are a homeowner. Think like a homeowner.’”
Williams fell behind on the rent because of illness and personal family issues. However, he has been approved for rental assistance of $15,000, which he said Landis refused to accept because he believes the company wants to regain the property to resell it at a higher price to someone else.
“It’s kind of a back door way for them to get out of their obligation they put on paper,” he said.
In his ruling, Norrick said the proof the transaction between Williams and Landis was primarily one of renting rather than homeownership was the rental assistance. However, Williams said he submitted the paperwork to the court that said the assistance could be used either for rental or mortgage assistance.
“That was ignorance on the judge’s behalf. If he read the fine print on that, it was for renters and homeowners, anyone who had housing problems. It was for anyone who needed help with their housing,” Williams said.
Rental and homeownership issues must be handled in different dockets, Norrick said early on in the process. Rent can be handled in small claims docket because of the limited amounts of damages allowed, but because of the usually higher value of homes that exceed the small claims threshold, homeownership issues must be handled in higher courts.
Williams, who is representing himself in court, said while Norrick addressed Landis’ rights under the agreements, nothing was said about the money put in escrow and the disposition of the homeownership. He contends he is being damaged by Landis and may need to countersue.
Williams said he told the court that one of the problems is that the rental agreement was for a term of one year, while the homeownership agreement had a term of two years.
But the silver lining, Williams said, is even if he loses his appeal, the highest amount of damages he would face is $10,000 because of the limits of small claims court. He figures the rent is behind as much as $20,000.
“The assistance that I got would have wiped out anything that I owed,” he said. “It would have taken care of what I owed them and then some. I told the judge that. And he said, ‘I can’t make them take that.’ How are they going to sue me for damages when they turned down what they were being offered?”
On the other hand, Williams said, finding new place to live has been nearly impossible because of the eviction on his record and the much higher rents because of the meteoric rise in property values and a tight housing market.
“That right there doesn’t meet up with the homeownership program.”