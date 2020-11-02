ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given an additional 72 hours to file charges against an Anderson man following a Sunday shooting incident.

Ishmon Hester III, 25, 2000 block of Cedar Street, was arrested by Anderson Police Department officers Sunday after two people were reported shot at approximately 5 a.m.

Hester was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

During an initial hearing Monday, bond was set at $20,000 full cash by Magistrate Kevin Eads.

APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of George Street after reports of several shots being fired from a house in the area.

Sandefur said the two people that were shot self-reported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and Community Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder.

He said both are expected to make a full recovery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, there was a large house party with up to 40 guests taking place when two women got into a fight.

LaShawn Long, 24, said she tussled with Hester after being in a fight with his girlfriend.

Hester reportedly punched Long and pushed her onto a nearby couch and pulled a gun and shot her in the left leg.

Latonius McClendon, 42, was shot in the shoulder as he was attempting to exit the residence.

Hester denied having possession of a handgun at the party, but police found a loaded handgun magazine in a bedroom where he took refuge during the shooting incident.

Hester was arrested in January on felony charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and operating a vehicle after never being licensed.

He was convicted of armed robbery in Delaware County in 2015 and sentenced to six years in prison.

