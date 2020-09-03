ANDERSON — Anderson police arrested a local man in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Main Street.
Anderson police arrested Michael J. Ryle, 20, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and two Class A misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of a handgun without a license.
According to court documents, a backpack belonging to Ryle was found at the shooting scene and officers noticed blood splatter on the curb.
Police found Ryle in the 200 block of East 49th Street and a police dog located a .357 revolver in the area. One round had been fired from the weapon, according to the police affidavit.
A witness told police she heard two men arguing and observed Ryle pull a gun from the backpack and shoot Dennis Swigeart, according to the affidavit.
Swigeart suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest and was driven to the hospital. He was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where a CT scan showed the bullet narrowly missed the top of his heart, according to authorities.
Ryle told police he met his girlfriend in a parking lot on 53rd Street and she told Swigeart that Ryle didn’t want him hanging around her.
Court documents indicate that Ryle told police that Swigeart began to strike him at the Main Street location and he was telling people to call police. That statement was disputed by Swigeart and witnesses.
According to the affidavit, Ryle claimed that another person was in the vicinity pointing a gun at him and when Swigeart made a motion toward him he fired the handgun.
A witness, Randall McVay, said in the probable cause affidavit that Ryle’s girlfriend called Swigeart stating she was being beaten up.
According to the affidavit, McVay said he saw Ryle and Swigeart were involved in a physical altercation on Main Street. He said he saw Ryle pull a gun and observed the shooting. McVay said he drove Swigeart to the hospital.
On Wednesday evening, according to the Madison County Jail book-ins, McVay, 32, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a handgun without a license and false informing/reporting.
