ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested following a sting operation by an online predator catchers group.
Jose C. Reyes, 48, 2100 block of Columbus Avenue, was arrested by Anderson police Sunday on felony charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Matt Jarrett, information from predator catchers was sent to the police department in May 2022.
According to the affidavit, a man identified at the time as Joseph Ortiz was talking with a person he thought was 13-year-old boy through the online site Adam for Adam.
Several times during the conversation, the subject, who was later identified as Reyes, asked for nude photographs of the decoy and indicated he wanted to have sexual contact, according to the affidavit.
A meeting was arranged in Anderson in April 2022 at a local retail outlet. When confronted by predator catchers at the scene, Reyes fled on foot and later was seen in a car, the affidavit states.
Police tracked the vehicle to the Columbus Avenue address, where a woman, reportedly, told them Reyes had returned to Mexico because they were getting divorced.
A warrant was issued in 2022, and Reyes was arrested Sunday in the 1000 block of Main Street in Anderson.