ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to child pornography after a search warrant was served as part of an ongoing Indiana State Police investigation.
Andrew W. Riedner, 43, was arrested and charged with five counts of disseminating child pornography, a Level 4 felony, and five counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography, images and videos depicting alleged children under the age of 12.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, served the search warrant on an apartment in the 2800 block of Crystal Street. Troopers from the Pendleton District assisted.
Riedner was not at home at the time the search warrant was served, according to ISP, but he was later found in Hamilton County. With the assistance of the Carmel and Indianapolis Metro Police Department, Riedner was taken into custody by Indiana State Police Detective Eric Fields and lodged in the Madison County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.