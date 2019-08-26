ANDERSON – The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been granted an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man.
James E. Rudolph, 36, 1400 block of Walnut Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape when compelled by force, criminal confinement, domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
Rudolph is being detained on a $35,000 bond telling Magistrate Jason Childers on Monday that he was really nervous.
“I’ve never been in trouble before,” he said. “This is all new to me.”
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department states that Rudolph went to the Walnut Street address and confronted a woman with a gun at his side.
Upset that she had requested a separation, Rudolph is reported to have asked if he should shoot her first or their children.
The woman told police that she attempted to leave the living room of the house and Rudolph blocked the doorway and shoved her back into the room.
The probable cause affidavit alleges that Rudolph raped the woman while pointing the gun to her head.
At one point, the affidavit says, Rudolph pointed the gun at his chest and asked the woman to pull the trigger.
The woman gained control of the gun and placed it in a lock box and was allowed to leave the house where she went to a relative’s house and eventually called police.
During an interview with police, Rudolph denied raping the woman and admitted holding the gun to his chest and asking her to pull the trigger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.