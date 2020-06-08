ANDERSON — A 21-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on preliminary felony charges of rape, incest and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Owen Dupuis, 200 block of West Second Street, was arrested on Sunday by Anderson police. The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file formal charges against Dupuis.
His bond was set at $35,000 full cash.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a 15-year-old girl alleges that Dupuis provided her with an alcoholic beverage. She told police that she fell asleep and, upon awakening, found Dupuis performing a sex act on her.
The girl told her parents, who contacted Anderson police.
A witness, Taylor Morris, drove Dupuis to the police station and said Dupuis wanted to leave the Second Street address because he didn’t feel comfortable staying there.
Morris said Dupuis told his mother and girlfriend to tell police he was in Orestes since Saturday night. Morris told police that was not the truth.
Dupuis admitted to Anderson Police Department investigators that he told Morris to lie to police, according to the affidavit.
He denied providing alcohol to the girl and denied having sex with her.
Police collected the suspect's underwear and the bedding for examination, according to the affidavit.
