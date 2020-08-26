ANDERSON — An Anderson man under investigation since early this year was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of using several names to cover his tracks as he allegedly exploited children believed to be between the ages of 8 and 16.
According to a 14-page probable cause affidavit prepared by Detective Laura Smith of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Olajuwon D. Kirksey, 26, 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson, was charged with two counts of child exploitation and a possession of child pornography.
He remained in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday under a 10% or surety bond of $25,000.
Smith said she had received dozens of tip numbers from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that all seemed to trace back to the same source. The individual identified himself by several screen names, including Nicklaus Vasques, Tristan Litty and Devon Raper. Kirksey also on occasion used his real name or versions thereof, she said.
In March, IMPD detective Darin Odier received more than 50 cybertips leading to accounts associated with the names James Ringwood, Neil Swanson, C. Moreland or versions thereof. All were believed to be Kirksey, Smith said.
On May 6, Smith said she received information from a special agent of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, including a cybertip with an email address containing Kirksey’s actual name.
The various IP addresses, all serviced by T-Mobile, were used for sharing videos showing nudity and sex acts with various young boys on social media accounts, according to the affidavit.
“The sum of the reports indicated that the user of the accounts uploaded 278+ files to others via Instagram and Facebook,” the affidavit said. Kirksey also allegedly used the Kik platform.
Most of the cybertips indicated the user was located in Indianapolis or Anderson, though there were some traced to Lafayette; Ludlow, Kentucky; and Bullhead City, Arizona, the affidavit said.
“A review of all the files uploaded, including the profile images of the target, indicates that all of the cybertips are involving the same suspect,” it said.
Smith said Odier on March 28 successfully sought a search warrant based on the accounts he investigated. Smith also successfully sought a search warrant May 5 for accounts involving Facebook, Instagram, Google and T-Mobile.
One of the cybertips, Smith said, included a phone number that was traced to KIrksey’s mother, Latoya Negron, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles showed she and Kirksey lived at that address.
However, when Indiana State Police Detective Cecilia Wiley went to that address it was vacant and had a “For Sale” sign in the front yard. Further investigation showed Negron now lives with her daughter, Brianna Negron, in the 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson, according to the affidavit.
Investigators were able to map Kirksey’s historical cellphone data to that address.
Smith on Aug. 22 successfully sought a search warrant for the town home and Kirksey’s person. The detective and other members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed it on Aug. 25.
“The target, Olajuwon Kirksey, was located in an upstairs bedroom,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Kirksey admitted during the interview he used three cellphones.
“Kirksey told Det. Odier that he created multiple accounts because people would make him mad,” it said. “Kirksey agreed that many of the images and videos that he sent and received were images of young children naked and engaged in sexual activity with adults,” the affidavit said.
