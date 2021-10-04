ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged in the Sunday shooting death of Raymond Waymire Jr. in what witness described as a road rage incident.
Anderson Police reported that at 12:30 a.m. Monday, Zachary Hileman, 18, was arrested and charged with murder.
He is held at the Madison County Jail.
Police received a call that someone was shot at 2:44 a.m. Sunday near Broadway and Webster Street, according to a news release from the police department.
When officers arrived, they found Waymire with a gunshot wound near the roadway, police said. Waymire was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to the release.
“Witnesses on the scene told police that this shooting occurred due to a road rage incident, and the suspect(s) fired out of a small, dark-colored sedan before fleeing northbound on Broadway,” the release states.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
