ANDERSON — A 61-year-old Anderson man has been charged with two felony counts of child molest involving a girl that was 13 years old.
Gary L. Davis, 400 block of Enchanted Lane, was arrested Sunday on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting and a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting.
During a Kids Talk interview, the girl said the first incident took place when she was 8 or 9 years old and Davis asked if she wanted a massage.
She said Davis used oils and put lotion on her stomach and thighs and reportedly fondled her and had the girl fondle him.
The second incident allegedly happened when the girl was 11 years old and Davis again fondled her.
When interviewed by Anderson police, Davis said he knew he was being questioned about the allegations against him.
Davis said the massage turned bad during the first incident and admitted fondling the girl.
“That would be the only reason why it happened,” he told police when asked if he was sexually aroused.
Davis said of the second alleged incident that the girl was wearing a nightgown and panties and was crawling on top of him and wrapped her legs around him.
He told police he looked down to see what was being done and touched the girls genitals over her clothes.
If convicted on the Level 1 felony charge, Davis is facing a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years. A possible sentence of 2 to 12 years would be levied if he was convicted of the Level 4 felony charge.
