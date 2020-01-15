ANDERSON — Formal charges of attempted murder have been filed against an Anderson man who is accused of stabbing a friend 13 times.
Michael McCune, 60, homeless, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder as a Level 1 felony by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $30,000 full cash.
McCune was arrested Sunday by Anderson police and the prosecutor was given 72 hours to file formal charges.
He was being detained on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Those charges were not filed against McCune.
“Is that the only count I’m facing?” McCune asked Eads during his initial court appearance.
Eads said the only charge filed by the prosecutor was attempted murder.
“I want to fight this case vigorously,” McCune said.
He also requested a speedy trial in Madison Circuit Court 1.
The incident started as a birthday party that ended in a fight leaving Laverne Pflugh Jr. with 13 stab wounds.
Pflugh was treated at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for stab wounds to the right hand, chest, groin, upper and lower back.
According to the probable cause affidavit, McCune was at a birthday party at a local bar. Afterward, those at the party went to a house in the 1900 block of East 49th Street where an argument started between McCune and Lavern Pflugh.
McCune returned later, a second fight started in the front yard and Pflugh was stabbed 13 times, according to the affidavit.
Police found signs of a struggle in the front yard and blood stains leading into the kitchen of the house.
McCune was stopped by police near the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road. A knife was spotted on the front seat, police said. The knife reportedly had dried blood on a serrated blade.
Pflugh told Anderson Police Department officer Eric Holtzleiter that he has known McCune for five years and gave him a key to his house.
Pflugh said he was having a conversation with his girlfriend when McCune got involved and an argument started between the two men.
According to the affidavit, McCune was told to leave the house after he hit Pflugh in the mouth. A short time later McCune returned and was again told to leave. Pflugh told police he was stabbed when the fight broke out in the front yard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.