ANDERSON — A 22-year-old Anderson man is charged with domestic battery on a child under the age of 14 for allegedly slapping a 1-year-old girl.
Paul M. Jared, 22, 2900 block of North Scatterfield Road, was arrested Tuesday by Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputies on the Level 5 felony charge.
He was released from the Madison County jail on the pretrial release program by Magistrate Kevin Eads on Wednesday during his initial court appearance.
According to the department, on Monday the department took a domestic battery report in reference to a 1-year old-child with bruising to her face.
The mother reported the child had overnight visitation with the child’s father, Jared, on Saturday and Sunday.
The mother reported marks on the child’s face, which she attempted to question Jared about. However, he left without giving an explanation.
The mother drove the child to Muncie, where she filed a report with Muncie Police Department. She was later referred back to Madison County because the incident occurred at a residence in Anderson.
“Why don’t we just cut to the chase and get it going?” Jared told deputies when being questioned in the probable cause affidavit. “So I know what I am here for, it’s because I smacked my daughter.”
Jared admitted he was irritated because his daughter would not quit screaming. He admitted to slapping his daughter in the face, causing a bruise to appear in the shape of a handprint.
