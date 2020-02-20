ANDERSON — A woman told police she gave a man a female pit bull on Christmas Eve, but returned two days later to take the dog back after she learned the dog was being used in alleged sex acts.
Jerry Morgan III, 58, of Anderson, is charged with Level 6 felony bestiality and Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy for violating a no-contact order.
Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford was contacted by Kathleen Dates on Dec. 26 about the dog she had given Morgan, according to an affidavit by Rayford.
Dates said she received two different videos of him with the dog engaged in sexual acts. The videos were filmed by Morgan's girlfriend, Catrece Peel, and posted to Facebook.
The pit bull's behavior was "very off and all she wanted to do was sleep," which was uncharacteristic, Dates told Rayford.
According to the affidavit, Rayford found the videos on Facebook where he watched Morgan with the dog and Peel's voice could be heard in the background.
There was an active no-contact order between Peel and Morgan at the time the videos were recorded, Rayford said.
When questioned about the videos, Morgan reportedly told Rayford that Peel videoed the incident, but he "had washed up the dog and was only drying the dog off" and "he was doing nothing wrong."
