ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed an additional charge against an Anderson man accused of child molesting.
Anderson police arrested Daniel L. Minnick, 22, 1300 block of Bramble Way, on suspicion of Level 1 felony child molesting last week.
Minnick was formally charged Monday after the prosecutor’s office had been given 72 hours to file charges.
An additional charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, was filed along with a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Chris Frazier said the incident took place on Aug. 14 while a 13-year-old boy was attending a graduation party.
The boy was among a group that was camping in the area and Minnick asked the boy to come into the garage.
During a Kids Talk interview the boy said Minnick sat him on a chair and pulled his pants down and performed a sex act on him.
Celeste Minnick told police she was watching the tent where the boys were camped and observed her husband take the boy into the garage.
After 15 minutes Celeste Minnick thought it was taking too long and went to the garage and witnessed the boy pull up his pants.
“This is not what it looks like,” Minnick reportedly told his wife in the court document.
After Minnick was arrested he told his wife, “don’t tell them too much."
The Minnicks didn’t report the incident to the police because they were afraid Daniel would get in trouble.
During an interview with police, Daniel Minnick eventually admitted to the sex act, according to the affidavit.
Minnick is also charged with performing a sexual act on a 14-year-old boy last summer.
During a Kids Talk interview, the boy described a similar incident in Minnick's garage. The boy said at some point Celeste Minnick entered the garage but didn’t observe them.
Celeste Minnick told police that her husband had pictures on his cellphone of exposed men.
Minnick said he used his half sister’s name asking men to send him nude photographs.
Bond was set at $35,000 through a surety bond. If convicted of a Level 1 felony, Minnick faces a possible 20- to 50-year prison sentence.
