ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with two Level 1 child molest charges in a case that involves two girls under the age of 10.
Carlos Neal, 28, 700 block of Henry Street, was arrested Saturday by Anderson police.
If convicted, Neal faces a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years on each charge.
During his initial court hearing Monday, Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $35,000 full cash.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw states that on Jan. 1 Neal fondled and had sexual contact with two girls, ages 3 and 7.
The court documents said police were called on July 11 to Community Hospital Anderson because a 3-year-old girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection.
Neal, at the time, denied knowing how the girl had contracted the infection.
In a forensic interview on July 14, the girl said she was touched in her private area and forced to perform a sexual act.
The 7-year-old girl was interviewed on Sept. 8 and said she was touched by Neal and also was forced to perform a sexual act.
Neal and his girlfriend were tested on July 16 by the Indiana State Department of Health and both were found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
During interviews, Neal first said the disease could have been transmitted by normal bathing but later admitted to fondling the 3-year-old, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 21, Neal admitted to fondling both girls and to have them perform a sexual act on him while he was intoxicated, the affidavit states.
