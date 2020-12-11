ANDERSON – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Anderson man Thursday morning after deputies were called to a rural Anderson address for a reported rape.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Barkdull, 23, on a preliminary charge of rape and a hold for a probation violation.
The woman told deputies she was at her house Wednesday night watching a movie with Barkdull and two other women, according to a press release from the sheriff's department, when Barkdull followed her into her bedroom.
The press release states the women said she was sitting on the bed and Barkdull started touching her. She said she blacked out and when she awoke it was evident that Barkdull have had sex with her. She was transported to Community Hospital after complaining of pain.
During an interview Barkdull declined to answer questions.
Barkdull was arrested in 2017 on charges of criminal confinement, incest and sexual battery for allegations that he had sex twice with his biological mother.
In October 2018 Barkdull plead guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of criminal confinement.
He was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe to four years at the Indiana Department of Correction with the sentence suspended except for one day.
The charges of incest and sexual battery were dismissed.
Barkdull was sentenced in 2019 to serve two years at the Madison County Work Release Center and the remaining two years on probation as the result of a probation violation.
