ANDERSON – A multi-agency, multi-county investigation has led to the arrest of an Anderson man on charges of selling fake Viagra.
Navedeep Singh, 22, 844 Sun Valley Drive, was arrested by the Indiana Excise Police Wednesday on Level 6 felony charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit dispensing a Legend drug illegally, dispensing a Legend drug illegally and Legend drug deception. He is being detained in the Madison County jail on a $100,000 surety bond.
A warrant has been issued for co-defendant Lakhwant Singh, who has not been arrested.
The investigation resulted in the closing of a convenience store owned by Lakhwant Singh at 1825 Meridian St.
The investigation was conducted by the Indiana Excise Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Madison County Drug Task Force.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday that 16 search warrants were served in Anderson and Indianapolis convenience stores, residential units and bank accounts.
He said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found several workers in Indianapolis that didn’t have the proper identification.
There was an investigation of possible human trafficking, according to Cummings.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.