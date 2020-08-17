ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a child several years ago.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Jim Sundheimer of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Anderson Long, 38, 2200 block of County Road East 200 South, Anderson, was charged with two counts of Class D felony child solicitation.
A woman came forward in February to report incidents she said took place in 2012 or 2013 in several different locations, according to the affidavit.
The woman said the alleged abuse started when she was in the seventh grade.
The first time Long allegedly touched her, the woman reported, her mother was asleep, and she was watching television.
“She said he would always tell her not to tell her mother and it was their secret,” Sundheimer wrote in the affidavit. “She said the touching happened almost daily until she was a freshman in high school. She said it would happen in the living room and outside in the shed where his tools were. She said her mother was usually at home but not in the same room.”
The woman said a family member witnessed one of the incidents in the basement and that Long followed her upstairs to talk to her, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.