ANDERSON — An Anderson man who has already served prison time in Indiana and Tennessee for sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography convictions is facing new child molesting charges.
Anderson police arrested Daniel E. Ward, 54, 200 block of West Third Street, on Monday on Level 1 felony charges of child molesting and attempted child molesting and a Level 5 charge of child solicitation.
If convicted on all counts, Ward is facing a possible prison sentence of a maximum of 106 years.
Magistrate Jason Childers on Thursday set bond for Ward at $35,000 full cash only.
Childers said the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office requested an elevated bond because of Ward’s criminal history and threat to the community.
When asked where he resided, Ward said the Madison County Jail.
Ward said he was on parole and asked if his bond could be lowered if his parole officer agreed.
Childers said this was an initial hearing and a judge would have to consider a bond reduction.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford, Ward was convicted in 2005 in Knox County, Tennessee, on two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and sentenced to six years in prison. He was also convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, with a one-year sentence.
He served seven years of the sentence.
Ward was convicted in Madison County in 2013 on a charge of possession of child pornography and sentenced to two years. He was also convicted of child exploitation, with an eight-year sentence.
The court records indicate that in 2012 Ward allegedly molested a girl who was 7 or 8 years old at the time.
When interviewed by Rayford, Ward denied the allegations.
He reportedly told Detective Larry Crenshaw that he "never touched that (expletive)."
According to the affidavit, while waiting for charges to be filed, Ward informed Rayford that he would be preparing to go back to prison stemming from the investigation because “he knew it didn’t look good for him."
