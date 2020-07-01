ANDERSON – A 64-year-old Anderson man told police that several sexual encounters were initiated by a six-year-old girl starting in 2016.
Anderson police arrested Dennis Whitley, 1900 block of Lincoln Street, Tuesday on two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting that involved fondling.
If convicted of all counts Whitley faces a possible prison sentence of between 42 and 112 years.
Whitely is being detained in the Madison County jail on a full cash $35,000 bond.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday he told Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads that he received $2,000 per month in retirement and disability payments.
Eads determined that Whitley would be represented by a public defender appointed in Madison Circuit Court Division 1.
The now 10-year-old girl said during a Kids Talk interview that Whitley began fondling and kissing her in 2016.
The girl told police that Whitley would fondle her private area and would expose himself and had pulled her pants down several times.
She told the forensic interviewer that Whitley told her several times that she should make him stop.
During an interview with police Whitley admitted to some of the allegations, telling police the incidents started approximately in 2018.
Whitley told police the girl pulled down her shorts and pulled up her top.
“The reason he touched her bare (private parts) was because she did not have a good home life and just wanted to make her feel good,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Whitley told police the 10-year-old girl initiated all of the incidents as she was always pulling her pants down and pulling up her shirt to expose herself.
“He stated that he did not feel like a grown man around her that he felt like a little boy around her,” according to the affidavit.
The most recent incident is alleged to have taken place on June 26, six days after Whitley’s wife died.
