ANDERSON — A jury has found an Anderson man found guilty of breaking into a woman’s home, attempted armed robbery and criminal confinement of the woman.
Dre’Quez D. Redfield, 23, of Anderson, was convicted on Friday of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, Level 3 felony attempted armed robbery and Level 4 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.
Redfield was accused of attacking three people during a 2018 home-invasion robbery and taking a laundry basket full of their clothes.
Defense attorney Alexander Newman said some of the charges against Redfield were amended and the jury found him not guilty of two additional charges of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon and Level 3 felony attempted armed robbery.
A sentencing date for Redfield has been set in October, Newman said.
Deputy prosecutors said Redfield and another man went to an Anderson home to take drugs and money from the residence.
The men attacked the man inside the home and chased his girlfriend into her neighbor’s home where Redfield held a gun to the woman’s head. She described the scene as the “most scariest moments of her life.”
Authorities said the girlfriend ran to the neighbor’s home with two book bags filled with marijuana and about $3,000 in cash.
Police arrested Redfield three days after the burglary after he was identified by the victims in a photo lineup and through video surveillance of the home.
