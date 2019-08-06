GREENFIELD — An Anderson man struck while riding a bicycle in Hancock County died Sunday from injuries suffered in the accident.
Terry Huff, 67, was found in a grassy ditch around 10:30 a.m. on July 26, according to a press release by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the driver who struck Huff did not stop after the accident to render aid.
Jonathan Jacobi, 37, of Markleville was arrested on a Level 4 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. He was released from the Hancock County jail after posting a $7,500 bond.
The accident took place on Ind. 24, and in the probable cause affidavit, Hancock County Deputy Christie McFarland said she found several pieces of debris that appeared to come from a headlight and piece of plastic with an identification number stamped on it at the scene.
McFarland observed tire marks that appeared to swerve on the north side of the road and then back into the westbound travel lane.
Footage from a nearby residential surveillance camera showed a white Ford pickup truck in the area pulling a trailer with a tractor on it minutes before the first 911 call was received.
Deputies identified the vehicle by the piece of plastic with the identification number stamped on it and later found the vehicle at a collision repair shop.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
