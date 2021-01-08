ANDERSON — An off-road vehicle accident Thursday morning resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Anderson man.
Philippe Curtis died in the accident, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. A passenger, Jared Hudson, 25, of Anderson, was not injured.
Just before 2 a.m., Anderson police responded to a report of the accident on private property near the 4800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the DNR press release said.
Officers found that Curtis, driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle, was attempting to turn onto private property when the vehicle overturned several times. Curtis was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle.
He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson where he was pronounced dead. Hudson was able to free himself to call for help.
An investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers is ongoing.
Curtis was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the accident, and neither man was wearing a helmet, according to the press release.
Assisting agencies included the Indiana State Police.
