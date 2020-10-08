ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file formal charges against an Anderson man accused child molesting.
Anderson police arrested Daniel L. Minnick, 22, 1300 block of Bramble Way, on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Chris Frazier said the incident took place on Aug. 14 while a 13-year-old boy was attending a graduation party.
The boy was among a group that were camping in the area, and Minnick asked the boy to come into the garage.
During a Kids Talk interview, the boy said Minnick sat him on a chair and performed a sex act on him and was discovered by Minnick’s wife, Celeste.
Celeste Minnick told police she was watching the tent where the boys were camped and observed her husband take the boy into the garage.
After 15 minutes, Celeste Minnick thought it was taking too long and went to the garage and witnessed the boy pull up his pants.
“This is not what it looks like,” Minnick told his wife, according to the court document.
The Minnicks didn’t report the incident to the police because they were afraid Daniel would get in trouble.
During an interview with police, Daniel Minnick eventually admitted to the sex act taking place with the boy.
Bond was set at $35,000 full cash. If charged and convicted of a Level 1 felony, Minnick faces a possible 20- to 40-year prison sentence.
