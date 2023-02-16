ANDERSON — An Anderson man arrested during a 2020 drug bust involving local and federal agencies has been convicted on 12 criminal counts.
Charles House, 40, was found guilty by a federal U.S. District Court of charges including attempting to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in over 100 grams (over 3.5 ounces) of marijuana and illegally possessing 12 firearms.
No sentencing date has been set, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana.
House faces a possible sentence of life in prison that will be set by a federal judge after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.
According to court documents, the Madison County Drug Task Force started an investigation into House’s drug trafficking organization.
House traveled to California to purchase narcotics and would than mail the narcotics to multiple addresses in Anderson.
The drugs were distributed by co-defendants Sean Brown and Marcus Hayes-Patterson of Anderson and Indianapolis resident Tommy Compton.
“Armed traffickers of deadly drugs are a menace to our communities and fuel our crisis of substance use disorders,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said in the news release.
“Anderson and Indianapolis residents are safer today because this drug trafficking organization has been dismantled and its participants are off our streets.”
Investigating the case were the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service, Anderson Police Department, Madison County Drug Task Force and Muncie Police Department.
“Local law enforcement has had many interactions with Charles House stemming back several years,” APD Chief Mike Lee said.
“We appreciate and value our relationship with the FBI, which has allowed us to remove Charles House and his criminal associates from our Anderson and Madison County communities.”
At the time of House’s arrest in 2020, more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine and other drugs and firearms had been seized during a 16-month investigation in Anderson and Indianapolis called Glassbox.
The name of the drug operation is a combination of methamphetamine’s nickname, glass, and the boxes used to traffick the drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
Authorities also seized $120,000 in cash during Operation Glassbox.