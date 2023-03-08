ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to prison for 11 years after pleading guilty to 10 felony counts of child exploitation.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Ryan Harvey, 34, Wednesday to 11 years with the Indiana Department of Correction, and Harvey is required to register as a sex offender for life.
The state’s case was presented by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.
Co-defendant Anthony Carnes, 43, Noblesville, entered guilty pleas to 11 counts of child exploitation. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a detective with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, the investigation started last June.
A woman told investigators that Carnes had on his cellphone some messages with an unknown male about having sexual relations with juveniles.
A search warrant was served on Carnes’ Noblesville residence where two electronic devices were taken into custody and sent to the Fishers Police Department Digital Lab.
Carnes admitted to Mitchell that he was communicating through text messages with Harvey, who resided in Madison County, requesting photographs of the children, which he received.