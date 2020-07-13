ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to four years in a community corrections program on charges springing from two criminal cases.
Jerry Morgan III, 58, was sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 by Judge Mark Dudley on Friday in one of the cases to two years on charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, two counts of domestic battery and interference. In the other case, Morgan was sentenced to two years for convictions on charges of bestiality and invasion of privacy.
The sentences are to be served consecutively. Community corrections officials will determine whether the sentences will be served in work release or home detention.
Through a plea agreement, Morgan entered guilty pleas to all of the charges.
Judge Dudley was prepared to issue an order for Morgan not to have any contact with Catrece Peel. Morgan and Peel have had an on-and-off relationship for many years, according to court records.
Peel said during the hearing she wanted the no-contact order dismissed and didn’t want Morgan to pay any restitution.
“I will lift the no-contact order,” Dudley said. “But if he hurts you again, I won’t shed any tears.”
According to court records, Peel said that in November 2019 Morgan hit her in the face and held a knife to her throat when she tried to call police.
The bestiality and invasion of privacy charges resulted from two videos of Morgan engaged in sexual acts with a dog. The videos were shot by Peel, according to police, and posted on Facebook in December 2019.
Anderson police Detective Norman Rayford was contacted about the videos by Kathleen Dates on Dec. 26. Dates said she had given the female pit bull to a man on Christmas Eve. She told Rayford that she returned two days later, after learning the dog had been sexually abused, to take the dog back.
When questioned by police about the videos, Morgan reportedly told Rayford that Peel videoed the incident, but he “had washed up the dog and was only drying the dog off” and he "was doing nothing wrong.”
