ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 47 years in prison after his conviction on a felony child molesting charge.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Daniel Ward, 55, 200 block of West Third Street, on Wednesday.
Hopper also determined that Ward is a credit-restricted felon based on his age and the age of the victim at the time of the offense.
Because of that, Ward must serve 85%, or 40 years, of the sentence.
A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury returned the guilty verdict earlier this month.
Anderson police arrested Ward in August 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Norman Rayford, Ward was charged with both performing sex acts and showing a child videos of pornography for about 10 years.
The first incidents allegedly happened when the girl was 7 or 8 years old.
When interviewed by Rayford, Ward denied the allegations.
He reportedly told Detective Larry Crenshaw that he “never touched that (expletive).”
According to the affidavit, while waiting for charges to be filed, Ward informed Rayford that he would be preparing to go back to prison stemming from the investigation because “he knew it didn’t look good for him.”
Ward was convicted in 2005 in Knox County, Tennessee, on two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and sentenced to six years in prison. He was also convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, with a one-year sentence.
He served the entire seven-year sentence.
Ward was convicted in Madison County in 2013 on a charge of possession of child pornography and sentenced to two years. He was also convicted of child exploitation, with an eight-year sentence.