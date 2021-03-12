ANDERSON — An Anderson man was in critical condition Friday after a crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on West 53rd Street.
According to release from Anderson Police Department, William Rodgers, 59, of Anderson was traveling eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he rear-ended a 2014 Dodge driven by Jeffery Sebastian, 49, of Anderson. The release said Rodgers' vehicle then left the roadway and struck the building belonging to Perfecto Tool & Engineering. Rodgers suffered serious injuries and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains in critical condition, as of Friday afternoon.
Details of the crash remain under investigation.
