ANDERSON — An Anderson man suffered injuries to his left leg after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in a convenience store parking lot.
Anderson police were dispatched to the Speedway store, 555 S. Scatterfield Road, at 2:08 p.m. on reports of a vehicle striking Corey Abrom, 45, and then hitting the building.
The driver, Sharon Rhodes, 55, 700 block of Ellenhurst Drive, told police she was pulling into a parking spot and ran into Abrom and the building. She told police she tried to pull the emergency brake but it failed to work.
Abrom said he was in front of the store when he was struck by Rhodes' car and he was trapped under the vehicle for a brief time.
According to a police report, Abrom suffered a fractured or dislocated knee, lower left leg and foot.
The accident remains under investigation.
