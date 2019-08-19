ANDERSON — Joshua James Steele said Monday that he's sorry for taking Jalynn Harman’s life and that he'll have to live with the memory of that night for the rest of his life.
“I want to become a productive member of society and would like an opportunity to further my education,” Steele said in a letter to Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims.
She ruled that Steele will first have to serve six years of an 11-year sentence in the Department of Corrections for his actions the night of Harman's death.
Harman, 20, died Nov. 6, 2017, while Steele was being robbed by Agapito Diaz III in the 600 block of South Pass Street in Chesterfield where Diaz lived. Steele shot at Diaz during the robbery; his bullet hit Harman.
Steele was originally charged with murder. Then authorities realized he was acting in self-defense. Diaz was convicted in May of murdering Harman.
Sims sentenced Diaz to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for murder and to a consecutive sentence of six years for Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was also sentenced to 35 years for Level 1 felony attempted murder.
During his 101-year sentence, he is to serve a concurrent sentence of 12 years for Level 3 armed robbery and five years for Level 5 felony criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building.
Steele cooperated with authorities to help convict Diaz and agreed to plead guilty to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. As part of the plea agreement, Steele's sentence was capped at six years in prison.
On Monday, Sims ordered Steele to serve 11 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon to run concurrent with a year for the controlled substance charge and 180 days for the marijuana. Five years of Steele’s sentence were suspended; six years are to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction.
“You shouldn’t have been in that gun store earlier that day buying a firearm,” Sims said during sentencing. “That’s where the problem started on that particular day, right? You are not allowed to have that firearm by law. That’s why you now have this charge.
“The only one reason you are getting a gun that day is because you might have to use it because you are hanging around people where violence is likely to occur.”
“You were in someone else’s house with a loaded firearm,” Sims said. “You don’t think for a minute you might have to use that firearm? You did and someone died as a result of it.”
Steele’s attorney, Bryan Williams, said if his client can complete a year with no discipline issues, he can enter the “fairly intense” drug program that takes about a year to complete.
“Then he can come back and request a sentence modification,” Williams said. “That doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed. The keyword is he can request a sentence modification.”
Williams said he was not surprised by the sentence handed down by Sims.
“I understand,” he said. “Someone died and he was involved.”
Michael Swinford, who lived across the street at the time of the shooting and was injured when one of his windows was shot out, attended the sentencing and submitted a letter protesting the plea agreement. He said the self-defense theory was unacceptable and as long as Steele is free, he is a threat to public safety.
"He should have been charged with murder," Swinford said following the sentencing.
