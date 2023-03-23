ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to a charge of sexual battery.
As part of a plea agreement, the state dropped an initial charge of rape against Joshua Preston, 35, 200 block of East 29th Street.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Preston to 10 years in prison with nine years to be served. The case was handled by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.
Preston was arrested in January 2022 under suspicion of raping an acquaintance.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Department Officer Matt Jarrett, Preston was charged with rape, intercourse; and confinement and possession of methamphetamine. A charge of strangulation causing unconsciousness was later added.
During the investigation, the woman took officers to the location in the 2400 block of Brown Street where she said the rape took place. (The Herald Bulletin does not identify alleged victims of sexual offenses.)
The victim told police she got into an argument with her husband and had been staying with several other people afterward.
When her phone’s battery went dead, Preston, the husband of the victim’s cousin, offered to let her use an electrical outlet in the Brown Street house.
Inside the house, Preston repeated an offer to pay the victim money for sex, according to the affidavit. When she rebuffed the offer, he accused her of stealing "dope" from him and choked her into unconsciousness.
“When she woke up, her arms were duct taped behind her back and her mouth (was duct taped) ... around her head,” the affidavit said.
The victim told police that she pretended to enjoy the experience because she was afraid, otherwise, that Preston would put her in the basement of the house.
The victim acknowledged to police that, after the attack, she left the house holding hands with Preston as they walked to Central Avenue, where they parted ways, the affidavit said.
“At the (Brown Street residence) scene, officers located a cot under a staircase with blood on it, duct tape with hair on it and some shorts on the floor,” Jarrett wrote in the affidavit. The findings matched the victim's description of where the crime had occurred.
When Preston was arrested later in January 2022, in the 200 block of West 29th Street, he told officers that he'd had consensual sex with the woman on the cot.