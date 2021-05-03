ANDERSON — One man has been arrested and a second is wanted on a warrant in connection to a stabbing in Lapel on April Fool's Day.
Matthew Pope, 46, of Anderson is charged with Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 3 felony aggravated battery. He remains at the Madison County Jail on a $35,000 full cash bond.
Christopher M. Smith, 34, of Anderson is wanted on a warrant for the same charges – Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 3 felony aggravated battery.
On Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Anderson Police Department and Indiana State Police executed search warrants on three properties, including the Outlaws Motorcycle clubhouse, in connection to the stabbing at Woody's Bar in Lapel.
Witnesses told investigators that Pope and Smith followed Steven Henderson into the bar's restroom around 1:30 a.m. on April 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brad Oster of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Henderson was wearing an Outlaws Motorcycle club vest with Chicago markings the night he was stabbed, according to Oster.
Witnesses then told authorities that Pope and Smith "came running out of the restroom" and Smith was holding the vest Henderson had worn.
"A few moments later, Steven Henderson was seen crawling out of the restroom and he had been stabbed in his abdomen, upper left leg and face," according to Oster's affidavit.
Henderson's artery was cut and he required seven liters of blood and is undergoing extensive medical treatments for his injuries, according to Oster.
Henderson told investigators the stabbing was because of "Outlaw business between the Chicago, Ft. Wayne and Anderson chapters," according to the affidavit.
He told investigators the men were trying to get information out of him about the Chicago clubhouse, but declined to elaborate.
Henderson said he had a Ka-Bar knife on his belt when he went into the restroom, but it was stolen that night and he believes it might be the knife that was used to stab him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.