ANDERSON — A federal judge has reprimanded and sentenced a convicted felon to federal prison for unlawfully possessing, manufacturing and altering firearms.
Keith K. Irwin, 33, of Anderson, was sentenced to 10 years by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney III, in the federal courthouse in Indianapolis, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.
Irwin was indicted and previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
“If you choose to illegally possess, manufacture, or alter firearms, you will be prosecuted federally, and to the full extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in the press release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing violent crime by prosecuting those individuals who choose to engage in violent crime and commit firearms offenses.”
The Anderson Police Department received a tip on Jan. 16, 2018, that Irwin, who was a convicted felon, had a machine shop in his garage and was altering AK-47 rifles from semi-automatic to full automatic for distribution.
Authorities raided Irwin’s home the next day confiscating 40 guns, more than 200 magazines, 65,000 rounds of ammunition, explosives, drugs and $20,000 in cash.
“The defendant not only illegally possessed firearms, he manufactured and sold them to others, putting the entire community at risk,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson said in the press release. “The combined investigative efforts of the Anderson Police Department, the Indiana State Police, and ATF hopefully ensures that the defendant will not be a threat to the community for quite some time.”
While awaiting his federal trial, Irwin is accused of selling a device to convert a semi-automatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun on eBay to an undercover agent, according to a federal affidavit by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Stephen Tastle, dated March 29.
His additional charges include possession of a National Firearms Act firearm not identified with a serial number, possession of a firearm not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and transfer of a NFA firearm in violation of law.
Tastle wrote that a conversion device sold by Irwin was “designed and created for the sole purpose of converting semi-automatic Glock pistols into fully automatic machine guns.”
The device allows a firearm to release more than one bullet with a single pull of a trigger at approximately 1,200 rounds per minute when properly installed on a semi-automatic Glock pistol, according to the affidavit.
He allegedly used the eBay vendor name KEITHEITHIRWIN35, according to the affidavit. Irwin had a 100% positive feedback score and sold 139 items since opening the account in July 2011.
An undercover agent bought a conversion device from Irwin on Jan. 23, 2019, according to the affidavit. On Jan. 28, the agent contacted Irwin because the tracking number for the items showed it had not been sent. Irwin allegedly told the agent he had been kicked off eBay for selling the items, but he planned to mail the device.
He mailed it the next day, according to the affidavit.
Irwin also has felony convictions in Kentucky and Indiana and was arrested in 2017 in Arizona while transporting more than 200 pounds of marijuana. He was convicted in 2006 in Madison County for possession of a controlled substance and in 2009 for strangulation.
