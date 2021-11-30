ANDERSON — Shane Reasoner II was the first person to report that he had sexual contact with a third-grader and that he had provided alcohol to a 10-year-old.
Reasoner, 21, of Anderson, has since been charged with Level 1 felony child molesting and a Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Reasoner went to the Anderson Police Department on Nov. 17 to tell police about an incident involving an 8-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Eric Holtzleiter from APD.
Officer Mark McCann was working the front desk and wearing a body camera when Reasoner volunteered to speak with authorities, according to the affidavit. Reasoner told McCann that five days earlier, the 8-year-old girl came to his home and moved his hand up her shirt and down her pants, according to the affidavit.
He told McCann he did not touch the girl’s breasts but did touch her below the waist under her clothing and things “got hot,” according to the affidavit. Reasoner said the girl wanted him to go into the bedroom with her because the bed would be comfortable, and he did.
Reasoner told McCann that what happened with the girl will “never happen again,” according to the affidavit. He said people were accusing him of touching a 10-year-old, but that didn’t happen.
He told McCann that the 10-year-old wanted puffs from his vape about two months ago, and he also gave the girl alcohol.
Both girls were interviewed by authorities, according to the affidavit.
The girls shared similar stories of how Reasoner would play video games in the living room of his homeand then would begin touching them beneath their clothing when they were alone, according to the affidavit.
The 10-year-old said the only way she could get Reasoner to stop was to tell him she was going to tell, and he told her she “better not,” according to the affidavit. The girl said she thinks about what happened “every day at school.”
Reasoner also sent several Facebook messages and missed calls to the 10-year-old, asking her to spend the night at his home, according to the affidavit. The 10-year-old said Reasoner gave her alcohol while at his home while a female at the residence was taking a bath.
To protect the identity of alleged victims, The Herald Bulletin doesn’t reveal how the parties are acquainted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.