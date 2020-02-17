ANDERSON — After nearly a month, an Anderson man living in China remains separated from his family who is quarantined in Wuhan because of a worldwide coronavirus outbreak that is believed to have started there.
In his latest email to his father, Harry Kirchenbauer, who lives in Anderson, Chris Kirchenbauer said the days seem to be melting one into another as he awaits the return to Nanjing of his wife, Diana, son, Eric, 8, and daughter, Tia, 6.
They went to visit Diana’s parents in her hometown of Wuhan to celebrate the Chinese New Year about a month ago. Chris Kirchenbauer decided to remain at home to recuperate from surgery on his rotator cuff.
“Diana and the kids are still healthy and doing well, considering,” the Lapel High School graduate wrote. “There is no indication when they will be allowed to travel.”
Once they are able to return to Nanjing, about 380 miles northeast of Wuhan, Chris Kirchenbauer said, it’s likely he and his family will be quarantined for two weeks.
The World Health Organization reported on Monday the coronavirus epidemic, similar to the SARS and MERS epidemics of the past, has infected more than 71,000 people, mostly in mainland China. The newly discovered coronavirus has killed about 1,800 people, including two Americans.
The Kirchenbauers a couple of weeks ago declined a flight out of China. Those who took the flight have been quarantined upon arrival in San Francisco.
Without a predicted end to the quarantine, Chris Kirchenbauer said he was asked a couple of weeks ago to work from home by his employer, a German automotive parts company.
“I spent last week and the weekend working with the local team, by WeChat and email, to prepare emergency and contingency plans to reopen our offices in Nanjing. The local government continues to change requirements to reopen,” he said. “We’ve reduced the ‘ask’ to only about 40 people to start, out of 450. One of the conditions is to not use the central heating system and the weather has taken a colder turn the past few days.”
At that time, Chris Kirchenbauer said, the shops and malls that were open three days earlier were closed and only one grocery in his neighborhood remained open. When he leaves the family’s home on the 17th and 18th floors of a Nanjing high-rise, his temperature is taken before he is allowed to return.
“On the positive side, with so many businesses closed the air quality has improved significantly,” he said.
In Wuhan, Chris Kirchenbauer’s family goes out every other day for food and supplies, and the children complete school assignments online.
Harry Kirchenbauer, who often Skypes with his son, said he remains worried about his family. He said he believes his daughter-in-law and grandchildren are more endangered the longer they remain in Wuhan.
“I still keep hoping I will get some good news every time,” he said. “The only thing we can do is put them in our prayers and hope God watches out for them.”
