ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. expressed concerns that some local residents are not following the directive to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think there are a lot of people that are following the order to stay home and businesses have closed,” Broderick said of the order for nonessential businesses to close.
“There are clearly some folks not obeying the order to shop only for essentials,” he said. “They are putting everyone at risk.”
Broderick said the health experts expect the peak to hit Indianapolis in the numbers of people who test positive for COVID-19 in the next two to three weeks.
“Madison County will follow that by a couple of weeks,” he said.
Broderick said the community will be dealing with the directives to stay at home except for work or to shop for essentials, and social distancing for several more weeks.
“I’m concerned,” he said. “You see a lot of people out and about or buying items that would not be concerned essential.”
Broderick said if that trend doesn’t end he expects to see more strict enforcement by public safety agencies if people and stores are not following the guidelines.
The emergency declaration for Anderson remains in effect through the declaration by the state and Madison County.
Broderick declared the local emergency on March 19 for many nonessential businesses to close because of the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The current order by Indiana Gov. Holcomb is set to expire on April 7, but is expected to be extended.
President Donald Trump has extended the national stay-at-home directive until the end of April.
“The governor and health department declarations are covering the extension of the local emergency,” Broderick said. “There was no reason to have the City Council meet to extend the emergency declaration.”
He said each city department has specific guidelines on how they should operate.
“We sent as many people as possible to work from home, but continue to provide city services,” Broderick said.
He said currently the drive-up window to make utility payments at the City Building remains open.
Customers are being urged to pay the utility bills online, Broderick said. He asked people paying at the City Building not to use cash, if possible.
Since the emergency declaration went into effect, there have been no meetings of any boards or commissions within city government.
“We’re looking at having some meetings by telephone to maintain social distancing,” Broderick said. “All the meetings will be broadcast on Anderson TV.”
Both Madison County and Anderson officials have issued a “travel watch” to limit residents to only essential travel for work, to shop for food, supplies, medication or emergencies.
Broderick said all the city’s physical facilities including the City Building, park facilities, and the City of Anderson Transit System terminal are closed to the public.
CATS businesses will continue to operate; however, no person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or the flu should ride the buses.
