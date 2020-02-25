ANDERSON — With the economic growth of the past four years, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is putting quality of life enhancements as a goal for the year.
Broderick spoke at the Anderson Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday at Anderson Country Club. He made the annual “State of the City” address to the Madison County Historical Society on Monday.
Broderick highlighted the growth of the past four years and the diversification of the local economy.
“There is a lot of buzz in the community,” he said. “People working together is a reason the city is shining.
“Anderson is recovering from the great recession,” Broderick quoted from recent publications. "Unemployment is near historic low levels and the city continues to work to bring opportunities to Anderson.”
He noted that the city repaved 9.5 miles of trails in city parks in 2019 and over the past four years 18 parks have undergone rehabilitation.
Broderick said a new boat dock was installed at Shadyside Lake and, this year, there will be paddle boats for rent there.
He said the city is planning to make $2 million in improvements to Mays Park.
“It needed improvements for a long time,” Broderick said.
There are also plans to find new uses for Athletic Park, he said.
“We want to make it a first-class splash pad park to attract people and for the residents of Anderson,” Broderick said.
Engineering work is being done at both Athletic and Mays parks in anticipation of the work starting this spring.
“Right now the real estate market is hot,” Broderick said. “When I took office there had been four houses constructed in 2015. Last year, there were 18 new homes built."
During the past four years there have been 57 new houses built in Anderson with a value of $14.5 million.
“There is a lot of interest in our community,” Broderick said. “Over the next four years we will work with developers to bring new investment to the city.”
The mayor said the goal is to make Anderson a place where people are proud to call home.
“We want to attract and keep young people in Anderson,” he said. “There have been a lot of people who have left and returned to Anderson because it’s a friendly place.”
Broderick said construction is expected to start on the new City of Anderson Bus System transit center on Jackson Street in March and should be completed within 400 days.
The archaeological study has been completed, he said, and both the federal and state governments have given the approval to start work on the $8.5 million facility.
Broderick said the city will be looking to construct a new water treatment plant on the city’s south side to replace the Wheeler Avenue plant.
“We’re looking for a new well field so the city will be able to expand and continue to grow,” he said.
